Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Chindata Group stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.83. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 194,738 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $332,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.