Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $230,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -193.32 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 102,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 85,967 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.