Christopher P. Lowe Sells 4,963 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after buying an additional 109,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.