Christopher P. Lowe Sells 4,963 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.92.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
