ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $421.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.64.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

