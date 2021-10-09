Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $845,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHDN opened at $245.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

