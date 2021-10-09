Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $270.00 at KeyCorp

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHDN. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $245.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.44. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 356.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $4,141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

