CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.18.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$51.59 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$51.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.58. The stock has a market cap of C$104.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

