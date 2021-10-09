CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $299.96 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $301.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

