CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,517 Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $5.13 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

