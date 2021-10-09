CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,591 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

