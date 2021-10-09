CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,982 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in International Paper by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in International Paper by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

