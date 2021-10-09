CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ReneSola were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750 in the last 90 days.

NYSE SOL opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. ReneSola Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

