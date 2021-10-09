CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler Purchases 17,150 Shares

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $156,236.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CMCT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $207.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.78. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

