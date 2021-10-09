Citigroup Boosts American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target to $53.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

NYSE ACC opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 715.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $47,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

