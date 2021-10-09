Citigroup Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $45.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 350.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 172.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

