Citigroup Downgrades Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $125.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $121.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAYX. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. Paychex has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 147,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 56,159 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.