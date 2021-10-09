Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 39.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

FRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

