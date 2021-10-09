Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA opened at $148.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

