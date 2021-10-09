Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 11.11% of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

OOTO stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12. Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

