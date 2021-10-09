Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 518,247 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 87.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 3.93. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,221.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

