Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1,191.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

