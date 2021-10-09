Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Down to $105.96

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.96, but opened at $103.50. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 15,742 shares.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.