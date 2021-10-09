Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

