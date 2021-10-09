Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) were up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,542,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAAS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $91,957,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $3,445,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

