Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,524 ($19.91) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,553.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,566.47. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,011 ($13.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

