Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).
Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,524 ($19.91) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,553.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,566.47. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,011 ($13.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.