CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $15.00 at Truist Securities

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

