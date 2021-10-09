Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

