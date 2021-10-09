Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coinbase Global in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.45. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

