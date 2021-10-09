Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $444.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.63.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.45.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $341,269,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

