Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 27th

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

COLB stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

