Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 27th

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th.
Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
COLB stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90.
COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.