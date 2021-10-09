Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.