Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 27.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $708.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $664.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total transaction of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

