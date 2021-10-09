Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 132 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

