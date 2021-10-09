Comparing Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Athira Pharma N/A -12.50% -12.21%

10.2% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abcam and Athira Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 11.63 $21.83 million $0.18 114.28 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.67) -5.57

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abcam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Abcam and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 3 0 2.43 Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Abcam presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 356.99%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Abcam.

Summary

Abcam beats Athira Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

