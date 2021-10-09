Comparing BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 26.05% 11.62% 1.25% Santa Cruz County Bank 31.79% N/A N/A

BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancorpSouth Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BancorpSouth Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BancorpSouth Bank and Santa Cruz County Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 0 3 1 3.25 Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Santa Cruz County Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank $1.14 billion 2.79 $228.05 million $2.30 13.40 Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.34 $17.55 million N/A N/A

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Volatility & Risk

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other. The Banking Services Group segment offers deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. The Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans; selling mortgage loans in the secondary market; and servicing the mortgage loans that are sold on a servicing retained basis. The Insurance Agencies segment serve as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. The Wealth Management segment provides individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a wide range of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth. The General Corporate and Other segment covers activities not allocated to Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies or Wealth Management

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

