Comparing HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVERTEC 1 1 3 0 2.40

EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.16%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 64.56% 69.13% 52.30% EVERTEC 27.07% 51.31% 17.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and EVERTEC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 16.84 $42.54 million $0.12 24.33 EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.69 $104.44 million $1.92 24.71

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EVERTEC beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

