Comparing Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57% NIO -29.68% -36.97% -15.19%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lordstown Motors and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 7 1 1 0 1.33 NIO 0 3 12 0 2.80

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus price target of $8.89, suggesting a potential upside of 81.78%. NIO has a consensus price target of $64.21, suggesting a potential upside of 79.22%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than NIO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and NIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -4.70 NIO $2.49 billion 22.56 -$812.13 million ($0.73) -49.08

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NIO beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

