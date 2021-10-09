Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.