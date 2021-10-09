Conceal Hits One Day Trading Volume of $244,785.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and $244,785.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.77 or 1.00002081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.98 or 0.00344772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00241350 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.58 or 0.00584300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004752 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004292 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,737,824 coins and its circulating supply is 11,518,611 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

