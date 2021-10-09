CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

