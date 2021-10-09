CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CONMED by 386.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $194,000.

CNMD opened at $138.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

