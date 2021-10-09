ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective upped by Truist from $84.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

COP opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

