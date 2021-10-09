ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.92. 12,305,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,532,320. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

