Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $239.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $257.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.
STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.
STZ opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.28. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
