Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $239.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $257.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

STZ opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.28. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

