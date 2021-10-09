Contrasting InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) & Its Peers

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) is one of 890 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare InMed Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InMed Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5060 18698 40697 781 2.57

InMed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 661.59%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.59%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A -136.60% -100.83% InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,706.10% -116.26% -26.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A -$10.20 million -0.99 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -2.35

InMed Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

InMed Pharmaceuticals rivals beat InMed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, the company works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. It has a research collaboration agreement with BayMedica Inc. for the manufacturing and testing of novel cannabinoid therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

