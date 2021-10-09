Contrasting Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) & X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for X Financial and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlight Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.84%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than X Financial.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial -11.18% -10.34% -4.73% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X Financial and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $336.09 million 0.71 -$200.54 million N/A N/A Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Sunlight Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X Financial.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats X Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

