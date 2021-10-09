Cook Protocol Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.47 million and $661,984.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,822.06 or 0.99686310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.57 or 0.06450771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

