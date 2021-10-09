Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Trading Up 0.2%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 1,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

