Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report $492.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.40 million and the lowest is $480.50 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $457.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 993,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,833. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

