Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €69.23 ($81.45).

ETR 1COV opened at €57.50 ($67.65) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €56.17 and a 200-day moving average of €56.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

